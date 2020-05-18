|
|
Joyce Evelyn Watson
Mansfield - Joyce Evelyn Watson, 92, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at her residence. Born December 18, 1927 in Olive Hill, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Maurice and Tish Bays.
Joyce was a force of nature with a giving heart and would do anything for anyone. Everything she worked for, she was doing to build a legacy for herself and her family. She was the second oldest of her nine siblings. In 1944 following her Junior year in high school, the sign "Come to Mansfield" brought her here and she worked for Dominion. She went back to Olive Hill to finish high school and returned to Mansfield following graduation to work for Dominion.
She married Don Watson in 1950 and they moved to Fort Hood, Texas where he was stationed. They moved back to Mansfield in 1954 and their first home was on First Street in Mansfield. In the early years, she would meet Don during their lunch hours as he was working at a gas station nearby. Don then started working for Kirby in 1954 and became the Regional Distributor in Ashland in 1958. In 1982, he became independent and opened his own business, Watson's Vacuum. Don and Joyce worked together and she was the driving force behind him and kept the books.
Joyce knew her struggles growing up in rural Kentucky during the Depression and never forgot where she came from. She was very proud of her accomplishments. She loved to travel and she and Don won many trips through their company including a trip to Jamaica. Her favorite place to travel to was to Las Vegas. Following Don's death, her son, Brent and his wife, Katherine traveled with her. When Joyce was no longer able to travel, she loved playing Keno. She also enjoyed being outside whether it was mowing the lawn or working in her flower beds well into her 80's. Joyce enjoyed life and savored every minute of it.
She is survived by her son, Brent (Katherine) Watson; her grandson, Sean (Carlye) Watson; her granddaughter, Holly (Gabriel) Torres; two great grandchildren, Hoyt and Garret Watson; and three brothers, Phillip "Beau" Bays, Ernie (Pearl) Bays and Woody Bays.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Watson; four brothers, Joseph Bays, June Bays, Freddie Bays and Roger Bays; and a sister, Fern Mayer.
There will be no services at this time.
