Joyce Fern Paramore
Mansfield - Joyce Fern Paramore, 82, Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Joyce was born on March 9, 1937 in Clinchco, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Cara Payne Neal and Sallie Elzora (Morgan) Neal.
Joyce was the most kind, compassionate and giving person. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, always putting the needs of her family before her own. Always together making many memories, Joyce was the matriarch of the family. Her guidance and direction made her who she was, she was free to speak her mind and give you her opinion even if you didn't ask for it. That is just who Joyce was! Her generosity did not end with her family and friends, she shared her time and as a volunteer too whether it be as a Baku Grotto clown helping raise money for children or helping her daughter at the Mansfield YMCA and the many events she freely gave her time to help out with. She loved to do crafts and was always active in her daughter's classroom at the YMCA. Joyce was retired from Design Metal where she was employed for many years. After retirement, Joyce could never just sit still, she had to always be on the go. She was the "Chipotle Lady" working at the Chipotle in Ontario for many years, and spent many years at the Mansfield YMCA. Always sharing a smile and hug for her customers and the children. Joyce was a member of the , Amvets and a member of Order of the Eastern Star. She loved to cook and bake and would willingly share her goodies with anyone and everyone. A giving soul to the end, Joyce will be missed as she was one of a kind.
She leaves behind to cherish many fond memories her daughter, Cindy Paramore; her granddaughter, Heather (Dave Walters) Paramore; her sister, Frances (Olen) Rose; numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews; and many dear friends and cherished co-workers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband on March 12, 2000, Kenneth Paramore; her sisters, Belva Owens and Mary Agnes Edwards; and her brothers, Andrew Neal, Robert Samuel Neal, and Joseph Neal Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Mansfield YMCA, 750 Scholl Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44907.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019