Joyce Hatfield Steurer
Mansfield - Joyce Hatfield Steurer, 83, passed away Jan. 12, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, from a brain hemorrhage. She was born August 13, 1935 in Fredericktown, Ohio to Fred and Mary (Crain) Hatfield. Joyce is survived by her three children Michael Steurer, Marilyn Steurer, and Janice Haines. Her surviving siblings are: Sue Zernis, Betty Heil, Martie Stringfellow, Fred Hatfield, Jean Johnson, Joan (twin) McCall, and Georgia Helmick. Joyce was a 1953 graduate of Fredericktown High School. In years past she enjoyed roller skating and bowling and always playing cards and word games. Above all, she loved spending time with family and friends. Joyce was a hardworking single mother committed to providing for her children. She served in many vocations and retired from Newman Technologies in the late 1990s. Joyce was a kind, caring, giving, and loving person that will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, February 23, 2019, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Brookwood Way Church of Christ, 248 North Brookwood Way, Mansfield, Ohio. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019