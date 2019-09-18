|
|
Joyce Lamale Ford
- - Joyce Lamale Ford, 94, passed away peacefully at English Garden, Wesley Ridge on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was a graduate of Ohio Northern University and retired after 31 years teaching in the Mansfield City Schools. Mrs. Ford was an avid lover of classical music and a long time member and active choir member of First Presbyterian Church, Mansfield, Ohio. Currently she is a member of Prince of Peace Presbyterian Church, Pickerington, Ohio. She was a charter member of the Frauen Choir and a retired Symphony Chorus member. She spent many years as a volunteer at Mansfield General Hospital. Her husband of 69 years, Harry, passed away 6 years ago. Three children, Nelson (Rita) Ford, M. Grace Hines, and Paul Ford. Three grandchildren, Harry (Nina) Hines, Heather (Dave) Cachat and Julie (Jeremy) Sparks and 7 great grandchildren; Kira, Clayton, Wyatt Hines; Allen and James Cachat; and Nolan and Theo Sparks. She was predeceased by her parents, Profs. William P. and Margarite Lamale her two brothers William Lamale and Gerald E. Lamale; and her son-in-law, Ward A. Hines. The family wishes to thank English Garden, Wesley Ridge for the wonderful care given Mrs. Ford at the end of her life. Please direct any donations to the Pickerington Prince of Peace Presbyterian Church, 895 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, OH 43147; or to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd 2ND Fl, Princeton, NJ 08540. Graveside Services will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ada, Ohio.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019