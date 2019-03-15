|
|
Joyce Nichols
Ashland - Joyce N. Nichols, 85, passed away in the early morning of 12 March, 2019, at the Good Shepherd in Ashland, Ohio.
Joyce was born on the 3rd of October, 1933 in Mansfield, to Willis F. and Helen (Rachel) Tryon. She was the 4th of sixteen children, ten daughters and six sons. Joyce grew up in Mansfield, attended St. Peters' and graduated from Mansfield Sr. High in 1951. She started working in Mansfield, notably at Isley's and Commercial Motor Freight. As a secretary at Commercial, she met the love of her life, Mearl Albert Nichols and they were married on 28th April, 1956, immediately after Mearl was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Air Force.
Stationed around the country and the world, she took full advantage of her love of travel, experiencing new things and making life-long friends. She and Mearl had three sons and two grand-daughters, five of the luckiest kids in the world. No matter what dumb stuff we did, mom and dad loved us fully to their ends…..and no doubt beyond still.
Mom had a flair for interior design which she used to the fullest, owning and operating Tile Town when she and dad returned to Mansfield after dad's retirement. Family and friends agree, mom's gift was in the kitchen, where she stood shoulder to shoulder with 'Julia', 'James', and Grandma! We've been told by friends that after mom worked her magic, they were fans of foods they never liked before. What better tribute? Those of you who still have your mom around and love her cooking, don't take it for granted!
Mom was far more than a good cook. She taught us that it was all the 'little' things that let the love shine through and made life in her family extraordinary. Things we thought were normal, everyday events left friends smiling and telling us how lucky we were to have them as parents. They were right. Her sense of humor and engaging personality left a big impression on those she met and lucky enough to call her a friend they'll miss her as much as we do. To everyone at Skyway East, she got a kick that you called her 'mom'.
Mom loved bowling, golf, playing bridge (a fanatic) and her hard work in the yard always ended up with an explosion of color from all the flowers she planted, she was a member of the Mansfield Women's Club for several years and attended St. Mary's where she helped make meals for receptions until she was no longer able to do those things as well as she wanted.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Mary Kay Thompson, Gayle Tryon, Nancy Smith, Pat Foley; brothers Dan, Denis, Bob and Bill Tryon; and her soul-mate, Mearl, her 'Nicky'…wonder how long that long awaited hug lasted when they met again.
She is survived by sons Dana A (Kristi) of Anchorage, AK Matt A. Mansfield, Todd F. (Lisa Baker) of Fairbanks, AK; sisters Barb (Jud) Schaefer of Lexington, Marlene (Bob) Hoffman of Bellville, Carlene Cater of Springhill, TN, Peggy Ritter of Mansfield; brothers Larry (Rose) of Altona, Manitoba, Canada and Br. Jack who is teaching school on a mountain top in Peru SA; brother-in-law Edwin Smith of Mansfield; sister-in-law Donnita Tryon; very special nieces and nephews, Larry (Angie) Hammett, and Gary and Chris Thompson, Sheila and Jerry Myers. Fifteen brothers and sisters and all the kids and friends, her address book had to be microfilmed to fit everyone in it. Special thanks to her care-givers at Lutheran Village, Good Shepherd and Pathways Hospice, all of Ashland, you made her final days worry free, Thank You!
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, and your local Hospice. They're life-savers.
Love and miss you, mom!
Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Father Nicholas Wiebl officiating. Burial will take place at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 15, 2019