|
|
Juanita I. Zody
Mansfield - Juanita I. Zody, 89, of Mansfield, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Juanita was born on September 29, 1929 and was the daughter of Ray and Harriet (Siegfried) Downs.
Juanita was a 1947 graduate of Springfield Township High School. She was employed at Sears and Tappan, and dedicated 30 years as a volunteer at Mansfield General Hospital. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Family was very important to her. She enjoyed watching and feeding the hummingbirds and orioles, reading and traveling.
She is survived by her daughters, Cathy (Jim) Smith and Diane Zody; granddaughters, Tara (Nathan) Lautzenhiser and Courtney (Jared) Harmony; great-grandchildren, Grace, Cohen and Preston Lautzenhiser and Mason and Oliver Harmony; sisters, Naomi (Fred) Dapper; sisters-in-law, Ethel and Barbara Downs; special friend, Jimmy Hendrickson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Zody; brothers, Virgil, Gerald, and Raymond Downs; and a sister, Rhea Goetz.
A private family burial will be held at a later date at Springmill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Zody family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019