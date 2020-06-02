Juanita PipesBellville - Heaven gained a beautiful angel on June 1, 2020, when Juanita Mae Pipes passed into the arms of her Savior, from the Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mt. Vernon, where she had resided since February 2019. Juanita was born on February 26, 1934, to Harvey and Katie (Simmons) Grubb, at her Grandmother Jenny's home in North Liberty. Juanita attended Butler School, and in 8th grade, she met the love of her life, Robert Pipes. They were married on January 29, 1951, and were together 61 years when Bob passed. Bob gave her the nickname "Clutch" when he was teaching her to drive (you can guess why!) and he rarely called her anything else.Juanita was a soft-spoken, kind, selfless, humble woman, strong in her faith, who loved to read, do cross-stich, and play the organ. She was church organist at both North Liberty United Methodist Church and Clear Fork Alliance Church, and was well known in the community for playing beautiful piano organ duets with her lifelong friend, Norma Miller. Juanita worked at Lazarus and then retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Clutch and Bob loved to fish and spent untold hours trying to catch Walleye - on family trips to Rice Lake in Canada and later to Lake Erie. When they built their home outside of North Liberty, Bob also built a lake, "Pipes Puddle" - now they had their own fishing spot! Clutch was always asked to bring the tartar sauce to the fish fry's - her special recipe. We'd love to know how many pieces of fish she fried up in her lifetime! In later years they enjoyed spending winters in Florida in their RV, and did a lot of traveling - Alaska was a special trip with close friends, and of course they had to go fishing while there and ship home some Halibut for others to enjoy. She was very active as a member of Eastern Star Ann Hill Chapter #81 in Fredericktown, where she served as Past Worthy Matron and Grand Ada.Most important to Juanita was her faith and family. This faith was never more apparent than when they lost their only son, Doug, in 1977. She and Bob were founding members of the Clear Fork Alliance Church. She was supportive of Bob in his many mission trips to Haiti where he and others went to carve a road in the side of the mountain to make life easier for the local people. One year she was able to go with him to see this mountain road, even though she did not enjoy the required airplane trip to get there!Juanita is survived by her daughters, Linda Swetlic, and Sherrye (Dave) Stein. Special to her heart were the grandchildren, Joshua Stein, and Sarah (Tim) Tingley. The great-grandchildren brought her so much joy - Austin, Kylie, Keegan and Drew Lorentz, and Landon Tingley. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother! Also surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Lynne Pipes, several nephews, and a niece. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, son Doug, sister Hilda Doup, son-in-law Jim Swetlic, brothers-in-law Richard Pipes and Ronald Pipes, sister-in-law Carol Selking and several beloved Dachshunds. Her dear husband Bob preceded her in 2012 - now they are together again!A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Clear Fork Alliance Church, 1008 St. Rt. 97, Bellville, at 2:00 pm. The Rev. Dr. Michael V. Stine will officiate. Family and friends may call from 12:00 pm until the start of the service. Social distance guidelines will be at the discretion of each guest.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clear Fork Alliance Church in her memory.To view Juanita's tribute video or leave a message of condolence, please visit:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com."If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever", but "some souls leave behind a trail of light that is never forgotten" - this was our mama and grandmother, now in our hearts forever!