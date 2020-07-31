Juanita T. Stumpf
Galion - Juanita T. Stumpf, 84, of Galion, passed away on July 31, 2020 at her home.
Juanita was born in Kanawha County, West Virginia on January 7, 1936 to the late Joseph and Edna (Wiseman) Myers. She married James "Jimmie" Stumpf on September 6, 1974 and he survives her.
Juanita was a devote Christian. She was a member of the Crestline Church of Christ. Juanita was a people person and a dotting mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling. Juanita loved hosting and cooking at Christmas for the family. She was never too busy to listen to what family had to say and give them her advice.
In addition to her husband, Juanita is survived by her children, Delores (David) Akins, Painesville, John (Diane) Stumpf, Galion, Kristeena (David) Morton, Crestline; her grandchildren, James (Amy) Akins, Michael (Kari) Akins, Christopher Akins, Jimmy (Renee) Stumpf, Jeremy (Hope) Stumpf, Santana Rapp, Michael Rapp, Brian (Tammi) Sipes, Susan (Rich) Plesac, Kevin (Mindy) Sipes, Scott (Denver) Sipes, Laurie (Nathan) Whitman; her great-grandchildren, Adeleigh, Christian, Jack, Elena, Olivia, Reese, Cody, Nick, Lauren, Abby, Andrew, Aiden, Emmy, Luke, Jordan, Hannah, Mallory, Lila, Tyler, Alec, Kennedi, Natalie, Kaleb, Lydia, Dominick, Vivian, Maddy, and Sam; and great-great grandchild, Tobias.
Juanita was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Regina Stumpf; grandson, Jeffrey Stumpf; granddaughter, Jinell Wise; brother, Mayford Myers; sisters Glada Whitten and Betty Cook.
Friends may call on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 with Pastor Adam Witt, officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Galion, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or Avita Hospice in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Juanita or send condolences to the Stumpf family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Juanita Stumpf.