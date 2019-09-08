Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Judie Long


1935 - 2019
Judie Long Obituary
Judie Long

Lexington - Judie Long, 84, of Lexington, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Judie was born on March 6, 1935 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Pittman) Hout.

Judie was a 1953 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, and was employed at Dr. Pentz's office and Richland New Hope. Spending time with her family brought Judie great joy in life. She loved to travel with her husband, Doggie, whom preceded her in death two years to the day of her passing. Many fond memories were made at Lake Erie as Judie spent summers there with her family for many years. Her sense of humor brought many laughs to those she loved. She enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, bowling, and spending time with her dog.

Judie leaves behind her children, Shelley (Richard Miller) Reese, Steve (Monika) Long, Kelley Long-Boylan, and Kerry (Dave) Dunlap; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a special cousin, Tootsie McNew; and many cherished friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Doggie" Long; and her sister, Jeanne (Hout) Bailey.

A special thank you for the excellent and compassionate care that Judie received from the staff at OhioHealth Hospice and the Ohioans Health Care.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Services will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor George Reece officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County and/or The ALS Association.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
