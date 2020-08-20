1/1
Judith Ann "Judy" Darling
1948 - 2020
Judith Ann "Judy" Darling

Mansfield - With her toes in the sand and a book in her hand, Judy Darling was in her happy place. She loved the beach - Miramar Beach at Destin, Florida was heaven on earth - and every trip was completed with plans for her next.

Judy passed to a true heaven Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from her Mansfield home. She was 71.

Born Judith Ann Lowe on September 24, 1948 in Olive Hill, Kentucky, to Homer and Opal (Kelly) Lowe, she was graduated from Madison High School. After working a short time at Therm-O-Disc, she accepted a position with the United States Postal Service. Judy was promoted, and trained in the USPS management program and retired as MDO Department Manager in the Columbus Post Office following a 33 ½ year career.

Though she loved the beach and a good book (suspense or thrillers), the true love of her life was her family: her husband Dave was her alter ego - where he went, she went, where she went, he went - and the sun rose and set on her grandchildren.

In spite of her many health concerns, Judy loved life and lived it fully. She liked fast cars, decorating for holidays, and hosting family Sunday dinners.

She will be remembered for her kind and generous heart, and her desire to help everyone.

She is survived by her husband David L. Darling; a son Edward "Eddie" (Emily) Myers of Willard, a daughter Amanda (Jason) Mullins of Mansfield; grandchildren Hannah Myers, Jayson Mullins, Maycee Mullins, Keith Myers and Sawyer Myers; a sister Sherry K. Lowe of Phoenix, AZ; a sister-in-law Carol (Jack) Jefferies of Monroe, NC; and a large extended family in Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Kenneth Lee Darling.

The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is serving the Darling family with Compassionate Cremation Care. Though no formal services will be held for Judy, it is the family's hope that her memory will spark your own personal remembrance in your heart.

Contributions in Judy's memory to The National Kidney Foundation may be forwarded to Snyder Funeral Home, PO Box 3085, Mansfield, 44904

Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Darling family. Share a memory or word of support with them online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in News Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
