Judith Ann (Whiteleather) Kline
Lexington - Judith Ann (Whiteleather) Kline, 82, of Lexington, passed away Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020, at Wedgewood Estates. She was born November 2, 1937, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Loren and Beverly (Duff) Whiteleather.
She worked for 23 years at Lumberman's Insurance Co. and was the first woman elected by the Board of Directors to be an officer. She retired in 1978 and became an agent for Allstate Insurance, retiring again in 2001. Judy was a member of United Methodist Church of the Cross in Lexington where she served on many committees including the prayer shawl ministry as a knitting angel.
Judy enjoyed cooking, knitting, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed relaxing at Lake Erie. She married the love of her life, Daniel "Danny" Kline in 1956, and they shared 52 years of joy and love before he passed away on August 23, 2008.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen (Jeff) Watt; three granddaughters, Jamie (Ben) Arnold, Ashley (Bill) Cush and Elizabeth (Bryan) Shutt; six great-grandchildren, Cailee, Dani, Averie, Will, Kennedy and C.J.; and a sister, Linda (David) Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road, with the memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020