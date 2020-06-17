Judith "Judy" D. Craze
Ontario - Judith "Judy" D. Craze, 78, of Ontario, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born April 29, 1942, in Richland County, Ohio, to the late Frank Sr. and Ann (Eichof) Gilbert.
She graduated from Springfield Township School with the Class of 1960. A hardworking woman, Judy retired in 2005 from the Ontario City Clerk of Courts and also had worked for Key Bank. She was an avid reader and enjoyed solving jigsaw puzzles with Cara. Being outdoors, golfing and gardening with Cherie were some of her favorite ways to spend her time. Judy was an accomplished quilter, completing many pieces she shared with family and friends. Her generosity was evident in her everyday life where she gave of her time and talents to those around her. She was always thinking of others and was quick to lend a sympathetic shoulder or wise words of comfort. Judy had a determined spirit, wonderful, dry sense of humor, and was very quick witted. Her legacy will live on in the lives of those who were privileged to call her family or a friend.
Judy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Michael Craze; two daughters, Cara Guzman of Texas and Cherie Craze of Ontario; three beloved grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mason and Emerson of Texas; three brothers, Frank Gilbert of Mansfield, Albert (Jonne) Gilbert of Akron and Howard Schrader of Ontario; a sister, Linda LaFave of Mansfield; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters-in-law, Mary Gilbert and Carol Schrader; and a brother-in-law, Ken LaFave.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Life Celebration Reception Center, 129 S. Main St., Mansfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the S.P.C.A. or OhioHealth Hospice. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Ontario - Judith "Judy" D. Craze, 78, of Ontario, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born April 29, 1942, in Richland County, Ohio, to the late Frank Sr. and Ann (Eichof) Gilbert.
She graduated from Springfield Township School with the Class of 1960. A hardworking woman, Judy retired in 2005 from the Ontario City Clerk of Courts and also had worked for Key Bank. She was an avid reader and enjoyed solving jigsaw puzzles with Cara. Being outdoors, golfing and gardening with Cherie were some of her favorite ways to spend her time. Judy was an accomplished quilter, completing many pieces she shared with family and friends. Her generosity was evident in her everyday life where she gave of her time and talents to those around her. She was always thinking of others and was quick to lend a sympathetic shoulder or wise words of comfort. Judy had a determined spirit, wonderful, dry sense of humor, and was very quick witted. Her legacy will live on in the lives of those who were privileged to call her family or a friend.
Judy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Michael Craze; two daughters, Cara Guzman of Texas and Cherie Craze of Ontario; three beloved grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mason and Emerson of Texas; three brothers, Frank Gilbert of Mansfield, Albert (Jonne) Gilbert of Akron and Howard Schrader of Ontario; a sister, Linda LaFave of Mansfield; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters-in-law, Mary Gilbert and Carol Schrader; and a brother-in-law, Ken LaFave.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Life Celebration Reception Center, 129 S. Main St., Mansfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the S.P.C.A. or OhioHealth Hospice. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.