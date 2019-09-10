|
Judith Elaine "Judy" Roth
Ontario - If life were a roller coaster, Judy Roth lived in the front seat - hands up - ready for the next hill! If any project was worth doing, it was worth doing well, and Judy poured her heart into it. She served her family and people as unto the Lord. A true Proverbs 31 woman, Judy knew she could do all things through Christ who gave her strength (Phil 4:13).
On Saturday September 7, 2019 Judy sought the Lord and He answered her and delivered her (Ps 34:4) - delivered her to dance with the Divine. She was 82.
Born January 4, 1937 in Akron to John & Anna (Schmidt) Galat the ninth of sixteen children, she graduated from Buckeye High School in 1954. She met a young man at church youth group, Bob Roth, and he became her best friend and husband on June 15, 1958.
Judy set about the noble task of raising her family believing in Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. Her support of her church, Ontario Christian Fellowship, was foundational, she served whenever and wherever she was needed, and was a prayer warrior.
Her talents included sewing, knitting, quilting, painting, gardening, swimming, playing tennis, and she elevated baking to an art form with her wonderful stretch strudel.
Judy was involved in the early years of Richland Pregnancy Services, and working closely with the first executive director, founded the Clothes Closet at RPS. She also volunteered with American Red Cross, and had served as assistant director of Community Bible Study.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years Robert "Bob" Roth; their children Bob (Kathy) Roth of Powell, Tara (John) Thorman of Ocala, FL, and Anne (Michael) Risinger of Morton, IL; grandchildren Lauren Roth, Blake Roth, Luke (Madison) Roth, Gunnery Sgt Benjamin (Becky) Granter, Gunnery Sgt Nicholas (Joy) Granter, Lucy (Richard) Oliver, Maddy (Elias) Guerra, Capt. Jacob (Amanda) Risinger, Jillian (Logan) Rapp, and Justina (Jaeson) Lister; 14 great grandchildren; siblings Ruth Graca of Ontario, Wilma (Philip) Toth of Harrisburg, PA, Esther (Robert) Emich of Akron, Dan (Lois) Galat of Mansfield, Dave (Marlene) Galat of Tolland, CT, Joy (George) Hunyadi of Chromo, CO, Carol (Vern) Vanyo of Mansfield, Albert (Tanya) Galat of Auburn, WA, and William (Aline) Galat of East Hampton, CT; sisters-in-law Barb Galat of Portland, OR, Joyce Galat of Morton, IL, and Ione Galat of Pleasanton, CA, brother-in-law Karl Webel of Morton, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by siblings Marge Konves, Lillian Wylie, John Galat, Philip Galat, Grace Webel, and Gene Galat.
The Roth family will receive guests Friday, September 13, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Ontario Christian Church, 636 South Lexington-Springmill Road. A worship service, giving glory to God and celebrating the life of Judy Roth will be held Saturday, September 14 at 11 a.m. at the church building. Elder Mark Brunn will speak. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.
Memorial contributions to Richland Pregnancy Services or Hospice of North Central Ohio may be made at the visitation or service, or mailed to Snyder Funeral Home, P.O. Box 3085, Mansfield, OH 44904.
Share with them a word of support - and watch Judy's tribute video - online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 10, 2019