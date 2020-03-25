Services
Judith Lea Donathan

Judith Lea Donathan Obituary
Judith Lea Donathan

Mansfield - Judith Lea Donathan, 83, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020 in Colonial Manor Health Care Center in Loudonville.

The daughter of Michael W. Race Jr. and Florence (Schrupp) Race, Judy was born September 20, 1936 in Mansfield and graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1954. Hard working, Judy held numerous jobs throughout her life. As a young lady she worked as a dance instructor and later worked in the life insurance field for Reserve Life Insurance. She then worked for Geauga Plastics, Therm-O-Disc, Mohican Lodge, United Telephone, and retired from Tappan in 1985.

Judy enjoyed reading and had a strong interest in genealogy. She was an avid bowler, loved snow skiing and golfing at local courses. Judy enjoyed traveling, especially out west. She was drawn to the beauty of the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, and even the rolling plains of North Dakota.

She is survived by her sons Jon McKee and Mark (Anita) McKee all of Mansfield; grandchildren Bryce, Connor, and Madalyn; brother Larry (Linda) Race of Mansfield; nieces Laurie (Jeff) Monica and Lynelle Rickert.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Orrville Donothan, Jr.

The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is serving Judith's family. Private family services will be held at the graveside in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions to the may be made through the funeral home.

Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
