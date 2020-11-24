1/1
Judy A. Burge
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy A. Burge

Mansfield - Judy A. Burge, 70, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Country Club Nursing Home. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio, on May 5, 1950, to the late John and Donna (Eberhardt) Stuff.

Judy was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School in the class of 1968. She worked in sterile reprocessing for over 20 years at OhioHealth in Mansfield and later transferred to Columbus. Judy loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and sisters. She enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola items and jewelry. She also liked to sing and listen to music.

Judy is survived by her children, Chuck Burge, Melissa (Scott) Mabe, Shane (Jessica Muffley) Bowman and Colt (Wendy) Bowman; 11 grandchildren, Sylvia (Steve) Winzensten, Christopher Mabe, Brookelynn (Ian) Hammeran, Keeley Burge, Ian Burge, Trevor (Ashley) Bowman, Shane Bowman Jr, Braeden Bowman, Skylar Bowman, Amyah Bowman and Jordan (Samantha) Bowman; two sisters, Debbie Newcomb and Peggy Evans; and nieces, Jeri (Jason) Deere, Tracy (Andy) Fulton and Kira (Courtenay) Hudson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Burge and son, Heath Bowman.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the Country Club Retirement Campus of Mount Vernon and to Capital City Hospice.

Private visitation will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
May care and love of those around you provide comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead.
Sheryl Lehnhart
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved