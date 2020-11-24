Judy A. Burge
Mansfield - Judy A. Burge, 70, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Country Club Nursing Home. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio, on May 5, 1950, to the late John and Donna (Eberhardt) Stuff.
Judy was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School in the class of 1968. She worked in sterile reprocessing for over 20 years at OhioHealth in Mansfield and later transferred to Columbus. Judy loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and sisters. She enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola items and jewelry. She also liked to sing and listen to music.
Judy is survived by her children, Chuck Burge, Melissa (Scott) Mabe, Shane (Jessica Muffley) Bowman and Colt (Wendy) Bowman; 11 grandchildren, Sylvia (Steve) Winzensten, Christopher Mabe, Brookelynn (Ian) Hammeran, Keeley Burge, Ian Burge, Trevor (Ashley) Bowman, Shane Bowman Jr, Braeden Bowman, Skylar Bowman, Amyah Bowman and Jordan (Samantha) Bowman; two sisters, Debbie Newcomb and Peggy Evans; and nieces, Jeri (Jason) Deere, Tracy (Andy) Fulton and Kira (Courtenay) Hudson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Burge and son, Heath Bowman.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the Country Club Retirement Campus of Mount Vernon and to Capital City Hospice.
Private visitation will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
