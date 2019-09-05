Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
FOP
315 Concord Road
Mansfield, OH
Judy Angela "Angie" Brown


1975 - 2019
Judy Angela "Angie" Brown Obituary
Judy Angela "Angie" Brown

Mansfield - Judy Angela "Angie" Brown, 44, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born January 3, 1975 in Mansfield, Ohio she was the daughter of James R. and P. Darline Dean.

Angie was a people person who loved fishing, walking, the color purple and Angels. She worked at Stone Ridge in Lexington, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband, Larry W. Brown; her son, James R. Brown; her parents; her sisters, Jaime (Kurt) Gretza and Jessica (Rod) Ohl; her brother, Joseph R. (Becky) Dean; her second mother, Sharon King; several aunts and uncles; four nephews and eight nieces; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Jerri and Doug Crane and James A. Powers; and two uncles, James C. Powers and Rickey Powers.

A Celebration of Angie's life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the FOP, 315 Concord Road, Mansfield, Ohio starting at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of Judy Angela Brown.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.