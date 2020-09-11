Judy Fuller
Shelby - Judy Cathryn Fuller, age 73, passed unexpectedly, at home on September 11, 2020.
Born June 4, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri to Mary Sue Craze, she was a Shelby resident for the majority of her life. A 1956 graduate of Ontario High School, she was a secretary in Mansfield for numerous years before working at Shelby Mutual. She retired from the Madison School System as a bus driver and attended the Trinity Church in Mansfield and the Shelby Nazarene. Judy enjoyed crocheting, sewing, going to garage sales, car rides, talking with friends and family and especially traveling to Tennessee to see her family members.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years Leroy Jr. Fuller; children Teresa Roberts of Ashland and Roy Fuller of Shelby; grandchildren, Ashley Fuller, Nicole Roberts, Sarah Roberts and Justin Roberts; great grandchildren, Elaine Rena Desnoyer, Jazlynn Hardin, Joel Wesley Carmichael Hunter, Bentley Eric Cummings and Conlan Lee Charles Hunter; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her mother and father in law Bonnie and Ray Fuller.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby Sunday, September 13,2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A graveside service will be held 10:30 AM, Monday, September 14 in Oakland Cemetery.
It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Humane Society, 3025 Park Ave W, Ontario, OH 44906.