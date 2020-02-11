|
Judy Marie Durbin
Mansfield - Judy Marie (LaBier) Durbin passed away peacefully Sunday, February 9th, at her home surrounded by many loved family members. Judy was born in Plattsburgh, NY on April 10, 1944 to Catherine (Ledwith) LaBier. She met the love of her life, Dan, her husband, in Plattsburgh while he was stationed at Plattsburgh Air Force Base. They proceeded to have 56 amazing and wonderful years together.
Judy had many loves outside of her family, her faith, and love of God. Among them were her love for gardening, especially her flowers, knock-out roses and rhododendrons. She loved to collect Pepsi Cola memorabilia and Fisher Price toys. She also loved to read and travel the country with Dan. Many summers were spent with family and friends at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Michigan.
She and Dan loved to ride their motorcycle and travel the country together, including trips back home to New York and Vermont to visit family. Yet all was secondary to her love of her children and grandchildren.
She wielded a mother's love and would protect her children with great tenacity. Judy and Dan's house was made a home for the many children that she cared for—whether they were her children and grandchildren and their friends or those she helped raise by babysitting.
She was preceded in death by her mother Catherine (Ledwith) LaBier; Mother and Father-in-law Art and Mae Durbin; Sister Joyce Haynes; Brothers Bill, Ronald, Dale, and Wayne LaBier; Brothers-in-law Lloyd Mowry, Harold Lehmon, Joe Ridgeway, Dick Durbin, and Dave Colopy; Nephews Billy LaBier and Mark Meyer, and great grandchild Layla-Jean Weese.
She is survived by her husband Daniel Durbin; Brother Lee LaBier; Sisters Beverly LaBier, Bonnie (LaBier) Durbin; Children Daniel Durbin, Jr., Amy Durbin, Scott and Melissa Durbin, Chad and Becki Durbin, and Jennifer and Robert Baith; Grandchildren Lauren and Troy McCarron, Alec and Elizabeth Durbin, Corey Durbin, Taylor Durbin, Zachary Davis and Amanda Roden, Alexandra Davis, Ridge Durbin, Keaton Durbin, Sophie Durbin, Max Durbin, Alina Durbin, Michael Durbin, Chandler Durbin, Trevor Durbin, Christian Durbin, Olivia Durbin, Cody Cervantes, Alex Cervantes, Bailey and Zachary Giles, Avery Baith, Jacqueline Baith, Sage Baith, Mason Baith, Hayden Baith, Gabriel Baith, Grayson Baith, Braiden Baith, Micah Baith, Lucas Baith, and Vanessa Baith.
The family will hold calling hours at Snyder Funeral Home on Marion Avenue in Mansfield, OH on Friday, February 14th between 2 and 4 p.m. and 6 and 8 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Peter's Catholic Church in Mansfield on Saturday, February 15th at 1 p.m. by the Very Rev. Father Gregory R. Hite. Internment will take place at a later date at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Ohio and St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
To share a memory with the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020