Judy Wise
Mansfield - "Can I offer a suggestion", was just one of Judy Wise's familiar remarks, describing her strong desire to help family and friends. She was literally always on the go, offering assistance in completing that next project. For numerous reasons, she was a one of a kind. Judy survived multiple aneurysms, and to the dismay of medical professionals she was a walking miracle.
Living her life to the fullest, Judy passed away Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones, just days after experiencing her final brain aneurysm. She was 78.
The daughter of Lucas and Mary (Wirick) Rinehart, Judy was born October 19, 1941 in Johnsville. She graduated from Iberia High School in 1959 where she was majorette for the marching band.
Following high school, she embraced her role as mother to four children Rex, Tracy, Angel, and Shane.
Judy was so happy outside. She'd work all day in her flower beds only to stop to appreciate the beauty of a butterfly or humming bird "hummers" in flight. She adored country living and embraced each opportunity to help family. Even Judy's trunk contained a vast array of tools including gloves, garden trowel, and yes…bagged mulch! She literally lived by the phrase, "have shovel…will travel".
She is survived by her four children Rex A Holt of San Mateo, California; Tracy A. Holt of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, Angel L. Wise of Mansfield, Ohio, and Shane Wise of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren Greg (Alexis) Holt, Travis Todd, R.J. Hakes, Micheal Hakes, Shawna Wilson, Shayna Wise, Lydia Wise; great grandchildren Aubrey and Amelia Holt; siblings Gale Rinehart, Lloyd Dean Rinehart, Ronnie O. Rinehart, and Brenda Campo; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings Alberta Kassor, Lawrence Rinehart, Edwin "Red" Rinehart and Janet Sue Rinehart.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1-3 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home, where funeral services will begin at 3 pm. Judy's funeral service may be viewed online, via live stream, through the Bellville Snyder Funeral Homes Facebook Page. Private graveside services will be held in Shauck Cemetery.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com