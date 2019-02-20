|
|
Julia Frances York
Ontario - Julia Frances York passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby, Ohio, at the age of 101. She was born January 9, 1918, in Tazewell, Virginia, to the late Robert and Grace (Akers) Rose.
She was a long time member of Church of God in Princeton, West Virginia, and attended Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church in Ontario. Julia enjoyed traveling, boating and camping. She made many beautiful crocheted and knitted keepsakes over the years.
Julia is survived by her son, George (Judy) Osborne of Ontario; ten grandchildren, Dan (Tammy) Osborne, Lori (Scott) Bush, Susan (Bill) Bernhard, Sheila (Brock) Kisor, Bruce Bolden, Rex (Christina) Osborne, Mike (Nelda) Osborne, Tammy (Joe) Hatch, Brian Osborne and Aaron Osborne; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; a son-in-law, Randall Cooper; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Rex Osborne, Matthew Dale and James York; a son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Sandra Osborne; and a daughter, Janet Cooper.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Additional visitation will be held at Memorial Funeral Directory, 654 Athens Rd., Princeton, West Virginia, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 1:00-2;00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park, Princeton, West Virginia.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019