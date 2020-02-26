Services
Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society - North Central Ohio
9 Chambers Road
Mansfield, OH 44906
(419) 529-6267
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Crider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Kathryn Crider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Kathryn Crider Obituary
Julia Kathryn Crider

Mansfeild - Julia Kathryn Crider, 86, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 22, 1932 in Celeryville, Ohio, to the late John N. and Lucille (McGinnis) Johnson

She enjoyed family gatherings as often as she could have them. She enjoyed quilting, arts and crafts, and playing Bingo with her friends who were a huge part of her life. Her greatest joy was her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kathryn is survived by her husband Paul, her sons, Randy (Sue) Crider, David (Tracy) Crider, Jeff (Tammy) Crider, eight grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and her brother Don Johnson.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters Phyllis Keiter and Sharon Granneman and a brother Bob Johnson.

To uphold Kathryn's wishes there will be no wake or services at this time. In lieu of cards or flowers, donations to the Lexington Senior Citizen Center to carry on her passion for Bingo and friendship are greatly appreciated. Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -