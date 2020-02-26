|
|
Julia Kathryn Crider
Mansfeild - Julia Kathryn Crider, 86, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 22, 1932 in Celeryville, Ohio, to the late John N. and Lucille (McGinnis) Johnson
She enjoyed family gatherings as often as she could have them. She enjoyed quilting, arts and crafts, and playing Bingo with her friends who were a huge part of her life. Her greatest joy was her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kathryn is survived by her husband Paul, her sons, Randy (Sue) Crider, David (Tracy) Crider, Jeff (Tammy) Crider, eight grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and her brother Don Johnson.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters Phyllis Keiter and Sharon Granneman and a brother Bob Johnson.
To uphold Kathryn's wishes there will be no wake or services at this time. In lieu of cards or flowers, donations to the Lexington Senior Citizen Center to carry on her passion for Bingo and friendship are greatly appreciated. Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020