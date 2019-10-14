|
|
Julia Mae Pruitt
Lexington - Julia Mae Pruitt, 90, of Lexington, passed away Thursday morning, October 10, 2019, at Sprenger Health Care in Massillon, Ohio. She was born in Sorento, Illinois, on September 29, 1929, to the late George and Leona (Heinrich) Cole.
She was a homemaker her entire life and enjoyed gardening. Julia enjoyed spending time in Florida with her husband, Jack. Being on the Florida beach was one of her favorite activities and she continued this when visiting her daughter after the death of her husband. Julia was an avid NASCAR fan and followed the races closely.
She is survived by two daughters, Jackie (Jeffrey) Aungst of Navarre, OH, and Julie (James) Stalnaker of Venice, FL; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Wise of Massillon, OH, Janie Page of Navarre, Jenna (fiancé, Joey) Stalnaker of Venice, FL, and Jimmy (Ashley) Stalnaker of Sarasota, FL; three great-grandchildren, Samantha (Tim) Smith of Navarre, Sean Wise of Massillon, and Jordan Page of Navarre; and one great-great granddaughter, Peyton Smith of Navarre. She is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy Spindler of Huey, IL and Ruth Ford of Bellville, IL; several nieces and nephews; and her poodle, Bella. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jackie "Jack" Ray Pruitt on June 12, 2007.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Tim Baker will follow at 12:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Oak Grove Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
