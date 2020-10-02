Julia O'Neal Scott
Ocala, FL - Julia O'Neal Scott, 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from Ocala, Florida where she is now resting with the Angels whole and complete.
She was born on November 6, 1926, in Greenville, South Carolina, to the late Luther and Eva O'Neal, moving to Mansfield in 1944, with her late husband Roosevelt Scott Sr. Julia moved to Ocala, Florida in April 2017, to be near some of her children. She was a homemaker, raising six children and later babysitting for neighborhood families.
Julia attended Greater St. John COGIC serving under the late Pastor John E. Ward, the late Bishop Walter E. Jordan, and the late Dr. Walter E. Jordan, II. She was very active in her church, serving on the Usher Board and a member of the early morning home prayer meetings. Julia was gifted and anointed by the Holy Spirit when asked to read the scriptures on Sunday mornings, her favorite was Psalms 91.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Roosevelt (Jackie) Scott Jr., Ocala, FL, Dorothy (Forrest) Lindsay, Summerfield, FL, Ray Scott, Mansfield, OH, Kay (Terry) Chambry, Buckeye, AZ, and Anthony (Carol) Scott, The Villages, FL; 27 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great grandchildren, 18 great-great-great grandchildren; two brothers, her twin, Luther (Cynthia) O'Neal, Greenville, South Carolina, and Larry (Cynthia) O'Neal Dublin, Ohio; brother-in-law, Calvin Canada, of Mansfield, OH; a host of relatives and friends.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roosevelt Sr.; daughter, Shirley Taylor; three sisters, Janie Weaver, Ellen Brandon and Ann Rice; a brother, Sam O'Neal.
As a result of the continued devastating threat of Covid-19, the family has made the difficult but prudent decision to have a private, family-only celebration of life, with her goddaughter, Lady Shirley Jordan giving the eulogy. We appreciate the countless expressions of love and support, and we request your continued prayers.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort on the funeral home website at www.smallsfuneralservices.org
.
The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.