|
|
Julia Owens
Mansfield - Julia Mae OWENS, 75, transitioned, Friday, April 17, 2020, falling into the loving arms of Christ Jesus in Cleveland Clinic after a brief illness.
Mrs. Owens was born on Tuesday, October 10, 1944 to the late Oliver and Audrey M. (Morris) Holt, Jr. in Mansfield and was a life resident. Julia was a 1962 graduate of the Mansfield Senior High School. She retired from health services in 1992 after 30 years, working as a nurse's assistant for Mansfield General Hospital and People's Hospital. Julia was a long time member of Oasis of Love Church of God in Christ where she served diligently on the Mother's Board and often taught the Word of God at Wednesday's Bible Study and Sunday Adult Bible Class. She loved surprising her fellow members of the Mothers' Board with her deliciously home-baked pound cakes. The Gospel music of singers Aretha Franklin, Smokie Norful, and Daryl Coley, were instrumental in her praise and worship. Julia proudly served under the leadership of Pastor Walter E. Jordan II and Pastor Raymond Cochran, Jr. Julia enjoyed shopping and dining out with her best friend of ten years, Mother Marge Cross.
Julia is survived by her daughter: Reverend Marjory R. Holt, Mansfield, 2 step-daughters Joyce L. Allen, San Diego, California, and Alma Cassabeer, Los Angeles, California; 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; two siblings: Mary K. (Stephen) Ofori, Huntington, West Virginia, and Oliver (Colleen) Holt, III, Mansfield.
In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by her husband, John, Sr. in 1996, stepson, John Jr., three sisters, Ruby Holt, Nancy Darby, and Lena (Eric) Addai.
We would like to offer a special appreciation to the Mothers and members of Oasis of Love Church of God in Christ for their love and spiritual support to Julia and her family.
A private memorial service will be held for the family and a few close friends in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at, www.williamsfuneralservices.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020