1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mansfield - Julianna Zeiss, 88, of Mansfield, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mansfield Memorial Homes after a long illness. Born on October 21, 1930 in Jarkovak, Yugoslavia. She lived in Mansfield since 1956. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Hilde (Robert) Pewonski; her brother, Adam (Karin) Beierle; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Juliana and Josef Beierle; her husband, Kristof Zeiss; and her sister, Eva Einsiedler.

Private graveside services will be held in Mansfield Cemetery. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
