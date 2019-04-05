Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Julie Ann Plew Obituary
Julie Ann Plew

Shelby - Julie Ann Plew, 32, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Crestline, Ohio. She was born June 11, 1986, in Winter Haven, Florida.

A born caregiver, Julie worked as a STNA providing home health care to those in need. She received great joy from caring for others and always put herself last. Julie's sons were her pride and joy and she spent as much time as possible with them and her husband, Chad. Trips to Cedar Point, Columbus Zoo, COSI, and other interesting places were her favorites. Above all, spending time with her family is what Julie treasured most.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Chad Plew of Shelby; sons, Cameron and Cayden Plew and Toby Mansfield; mother, Helen Clinage of Elyria; father, John (Marcia) Travis of Mansfield; sister, Amanda (Josh) Studer of Mansfield; brother, Keith Travis of Elyria; step brother, William "Billy" (Rina) Debo of California; grandfather, Carl R. Clinage of Mansfield; grandmother, Evelyn Hawkins of Michigan; mother-in-law, Laura J. Plew; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Julie was preceded in death by her grandmother, Donna Clinage; sister-in-law, Ashley Jewell Plew; uncle, David Clinage; and father-in-law, John Plew.

The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor James Robinson will follow at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, the for Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis research, or the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
