Julie Ann Schonauer
New Philadelphia - Julie Ann Schonauer, 55, of New Philadelphia, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Born in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Arlin A. Schonauer of Hayesville and the late Mary Ann (Bayer) Schonauer. Julie was a graduate of Malabar High School in Mansfield, received her Bachelor's degree from Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana and a Master's Degree in Education from Bowling Green State University. Julie recently retired from New Philadelphia High School where she had taught German and prior to teaching in New Philadelphia, she taught English in Salzburg, Austria for seven years.
Julie attended the Bible Baptist Church of Dover, was a volunteer at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital and was past President of the American Association of German Teachers.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her sister, Donita (Matt) Todd of Westerville; a brother, Ken (Sarah) Schonauer of Mansfield; a nephew, Evan (Jordan) Todd and four nieces, Morgan Todd, Lauren Todd, Lyndsey Schonauer and Emily Schonauer.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with a service celebrating Julie's life will be conducted at 6 PM with Pastor Doug Kilchenman officiating. Following the service and in keeping with Julie's wishes, she will be cremated and a private burial will be held at a later date in Mansfield.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bible Baptist Church of Dover, P.O. Box 568, Dover, Ohio 44622.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 21, 2019