This is one of my favorite pics of Julie, my friend, my sister-in-law. She is a warrior, so brave, and yet stayed so loving and poised. She loved her family fiercely, and never ever gave up on them. Those who knew her loved her she was selfless. Heaven definitely gained a mighty little angel.

The best thing that ever happened to her other than her children was Cory Vogt, only then did she know the true meaning of love and happiness.

I will miss her greatly, there is a hole in my heart, but I will always remember her infectious smile and laugh, she definitely lit up every room she entered. God speed sister, I will see you on the other side someday❤

Melissa Baker

Family