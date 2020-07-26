Julie Metzger Vogt
Mansfield - Julie A. (Baker) Metzger Vogt age 51, went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 25, 2020 after her second courageous battle with cancer, that she fought to the very end with her Fiancé Cory Vogt.
She was born December 22, 1968 in Shelby to Harold and Joyce A. (Bonecutter) Baker. Julie was a 1988 Graduate of Shelby High School and had worked as a STNA/CNA for many years. She loved her job working with elder clients in their homes. She treated her clients as she would want her own loved ones to be treated. They were like family to her. She loved them and they loved her.
She was a long time member of the First Christian Church where she taught Bible School and Sunday School. She was an active member of the Shelby PTO and helped as a Home Room teacher as well as leading a 4-H group. Julie volunteered all her spare time to her children, whom she loved more than anything. She loved to travel, create beautiful scrapbooks and enjoyed the outdoors. whether that be watching hummingbirds or working in her flowerbeds. Julie was an avid decorator. She loved to decorate her home thoroughly for each holiday.
She is survived by her Fiancé Cory Vogt of Mansfield; two children Justin (Morgan) Metzger of Crestline and Johnathan (Alyssa Pasterchek) Metzger of Rittman, OH; brother David (Melissa) Baker of Galion; father Harold Baker of Shelby; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many close friends.
In addition to her mother Joyce Baker, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Ashley Metzger.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, from the First Baptist Church at 185 S Gamble St, Shelby, OH 44875. Reverend Walter Keib will officiate with interment held at Oakland Cemetery in Shelby.
It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask if you are able. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund; PO Box 3552; Mansfield, OH 44907 or the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com