Julius Bancer
Granger - Julius "Jay" Bancer, 85, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in his home of natural causes. He was born March 17, 1935 in South Bend, where he lived all of his life except for two school years, which were spent in Miami, FL.
On May 23, 1959 in St. John's Catholic Church, South Bend, Jay married his forever love, the former Alyce Faye O'Connor, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 61 years, he is survived by three children, Julie Anna (John) Penkala of Union, MI, John Joseph Bancer of Elkhart and Alyson Blanche (Anthony) Brison of New Carlisle. Jay is also survived by two grandchildren: Jamilynn (Evan) Ryan and Alaina Brison. He is survived by sisters, Anna Schilens of Mesa, AZ and Helen Coddens of North Liberty, IN. Jay was preceded in death by brothers, Peter, Chet, Sam, Joe and John Strykul, and sisters, Sophie Clemens, Mary Monroe Strykul and Lucy McCuen.
Jay worked for The Associates for nine years in the computer department. Upon leaving, he became a salesman for Shelby Business Forms (later known as GAF, Uforma and Miami Systems).
Friends may visit with the family from 2:00-5:00pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home—Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. The family looks forward to visiting with you—please be respectful toward all and wear a face covering. Graveside services and burial for Jay will be held privately at Highland Cemetery in South Bend, IN.
