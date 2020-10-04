June A. Hintz
Mansfield - June A. Hintz, 88, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her residence. Born October 26, 1931 in Waterloo, New York, she was the daughter of Walter Ashley and Edith May (Updyke) Mitchell.
June never sat still hence her family called her "the toad". She enjoyed playing in her flower garden with her favorite flowers being daisies, camping and traveling especially going on cruises. Her favorite holiday was Halloween and she enjoyed dressing up and "scaring" all the neighborhood kids. June loved attending church, singing - to the dismay of her family-, BINGO and slot machines but her greatest love was spoiling her grandchildren, especially telling them scary stories and letting them play in the rain and mud.
She is survived by her children, David (Kathy) Paone, Diane (Philip) D'Angelo, Joanne (Donald) Stevens, Patricia (Nelson) Bross and John (Jolie) Paone; 12 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; and two brothers, James Mitchell and Keith Mitchell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, David Patrick Paone I; and her second husband, Ralph Hintz.
Friends may call from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario where a memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. conducted by Ryan and Shahla Patrylo (granddaughter).
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Our mother who gave us the best of her life,
who taught us to love,
who taught us to pray,
Our mother in Heaven,
God bless her today,
Will forever live in our hearts.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com