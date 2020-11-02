June E. Biglin
Crestline - June Evelyn Biglin, 84, of Crestline passed away on October 31, 2020 in at the Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.
June was born in Bristol, VA on June 9, 1936 to the late Glenn and Margaret (Brooks) Vencil. She married Dale Biglin on June 10, 1968; he survives in Crestline.
June worked as a line operator for Geauga Plastics for many years. June was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church, of Crestline where she was regularly active. She was a member of the Crestline High School Sports Club. June enjoyed crocheting and solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed cheering on the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins, and most importantly never missing a sporting event of her children. June had a green thumb, she loved tending to her garden where she grew beautiful flowers and vegetables. She also was an excellent cook, who enjoyed both cooking and baking, as she was known for her lovely wedding cakes and tasty fruit cakes. June cherished the years her and Dale would load up the camper and travel the country.
In addition to her husband, June is survived by her sons; Ric (Kathi) Biglin of Shelby Settlement, and Bradley (Michelle) Biglin of Kingsport, TN.; siblings Ralph Vencil of Virginia Beach, VA., and Mattalee Vencil of Bristol, VA.; five grandchildren; Brent (Whitney), Wade, Bryce, Derek, and Dane Biglin; and an expectant great-grandmother to a great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her daughter; Kathy Stout, and 6 siblings.
Friends may call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 311 North Thoman St., Crestline, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following with Father Jeff Smith, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline High School Athletic Department in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of June or to the Biglin family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of June Evelyn Biglin.