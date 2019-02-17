June Kennard



Mansfield - June Kennard was a woman of Faith. She was tender and kind, refined and genuine. Her soft-spoken personality belied her strong and deep-rooted confidence in the truth of the Gospel. To know June was to know a woman who held dear to her family, the scriptures, and the Lord.



June passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 in her home following a short illness. She was 94.



Born February 1, 1925 in Troy Township, Morrow County to parents Clyde and Grace (Garverick) Haldeman, she was graduated from Johnsville High School in 1943.



She worked 35 years as secretary in the office of the treasurer at Empire Detroit Steel in Mansfield.



At retirement, life began anew for June. Her husband Floyd retired from Westinghouse the same day February 28, 1989, and the two of them took to the open road. As members of the Family Motor Coach Association, they spent the next ten years criss-crossing the U.S., building good friendships along with the memories.



They settled in Apache Junction, AZ for several years before returning to Mansfield in 2002.



A member of Berean Baptist Church, June was active with Berean Gold and The Sonrisers Sunday school class. On weekdays she was active with the Lexington Senior Civic Center.



She is survived by her children Brenda (Gale) Makeever of Mansfield, son David (Gina) Hoover of Ontario, and Michael Kennard of Flint, MI, step son Richard (Beth) Kennard of Manteca, CA; eight grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; a half-sister Iris Wertz and a lifelong friend Katie Dillon of Mansfield.



Her husband of 45 years Floyd Kennard preceded her in death in May of 2005. Also deceased are her brothers Russell, Kenneth, Dale and Gene Haldeman.



Her family will receive friends Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, the funeral service giving Glory to God for the life of June Kennard will be held Wednesday at 10:30 am in Berean Baptist Church, 2145 Middle Bellville Road. Pastor Jim Berry will officiate. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.



Contributions in her memory to Berean Baptist Church may be made at the funeral home.



