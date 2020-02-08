|
June Lindsay Hall
Mansfield - June Lindsay Hall, age 95, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on February 7, 2020, after living a long and wonderful life. She was born to John and Nell Lindsay on June 22, 1924, in Export, Pennsylvania.
She graduated from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in 1945 where she eventually met her husband, George Hall, on a blind date. They married in 1949 and were married 59 years before his passing in 2008. Her career includes working with Dr. Salk during the development of the polio vaccine and at Cleveland Clinic as a surgical nurse. She started her family in 1955.
June was a dedicated and loving wife and mother, taking time off from her career to raise her three daughters. She returned to work in 1969 at the Mansfield Health Department. She retired many years later as a school nurse for the Mansfield City Schools.
She was a caring and giving woman to all she met. She started knitting as a child and continued well into her 80s. June will be remembered for her many prayer shawls dedicated and given to the ailing and sick. She also dedicated many hours knitting for "Socks for Soldiers" for many years. Her socks were sent all over the world to active soldiers of all military branches.
June was also dedicated and active in many Masonic organizations: Amaranth Royal Court #42, Naomi Shrine #10, Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem and Ruth Chapter #17, Order of the Eastern Star. She rose to the highest office in both Eastern Star and White Shrine. June especially enjoyed attending meetings with her whole family. She met many lifelong friends through her years of service.
June is survived by her daughters, Lee Ann Durkin, Janet (Larry) Teschler, and Rita (Pat) Dropsey; five grandchildren, Sarah Durkin, Christine (Clary Bryan) Durkin, Kathy (Anthony) Trumpower, Austyn Dropsey, and Blair Dropsey; three great-grandsons, Anthony, William and Mark, all of whom she loved and touched dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers; and one sister.
Special thanks to the entire staff at Winchester Terrace Nursing Center for all the wonderful care and love June received while she was there. No words can express how much that meant to us, her family.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. An Order of the Eastern Star service will follow at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service conducted by Rev. Dianna Barr will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ruth Chapter #17, O.E.S. or Socks for Soldiers.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020