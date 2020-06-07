June M. Brauchler
Mansfield - June M. Brauchler, 92, of Mansfield, passed away at Lexington Court Care Center on Friday, June 5, 2020, just short of her 93rd birthday. June was born June 7, 1927 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Charles and Mary (Harbaugh) Lehnhart.
June met her husband, Robert Brauchler, at the Coliseum Roller Rink where they enjoyed skating together. The two shared 68 blessed years of marriage together. June retired as an accountant from Peabody Barnes. June was known for being caring, loving, generous, and for her amazing sense of humor. She found laughter to be very important in life. June loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and loved spending time with them. She had an amazing voice and was very talented musically. She was a member of the Mansfield Choral Society, and a member of Ontario Christian Fellowship. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, reading, animals and long walks.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Brauchler; her sons, Daniel (Beverly) Brauchler of Marion, Indiana and Randy (Sheri) Brauchler of Woodstock, Georgia; her daughter, Becky (Rodger) Croyle of Ontario, Ohio; her grandchildren, Amber (Jeremy) Roberts, Ashley (Scott) Lindvall, Andy (Missy Rita) Wuchich, Grace and Adison Brauchler; her great-grandchildren, Kensley, Elliana, Avery, Connor, Madelyn, Emery, Cameron, Mila, and Leighton; her sister, Joann Lehnhart; and her two nieces and two nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Lehnhart; and her sister, Mary Lou Williams.
A very special thank you to her good friend and caregiver, Stu Bechtler at the Lexington Court Care Center.
Family and friends may visit from 5:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the funeral home. June will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery. Please honor June's memory by making a memorial contribution to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in News Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.