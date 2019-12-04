|
|
Junior Armstrong
Shelby, Ohio - Junior Armstrong, age 91, of Shelby, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.
He was born April 27, 1928 in Cogswell, Kentucky the son of the late Dorsey M. and Alice (Wyatt) Armstrong. He began his working career at Friebel and Hartman in Shelby from 1945-1947 and then worked at Wilkens Air Force Depot. When it closed in 1960, he moved to Tucson, Arizona working at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. He returned to Shelby, working at AMF for 4 years and retiring from the Ohio Department of Transportation in 1981. He was a social member of the Shelby for 35 years. He enjoyed traveling, hunting and fishing.
Junior is survived by his son: Dennis Armstrong of Mansfield; 7 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
On October 6, 1945, Junior married Lois (Stamper) Armstrong and she preceded him in death in 2014. Also preceding him in death were his daughter: Diana Hopkins in 2012; 7 brothers: Charles, Lonnie, Jim, Adron, William, Leslie, and Paul Armstrong; and a sister: Pearl Ramey.
Family and friends are welcome on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby where funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Pastor Mark A. Meyer, Sr. will officiate. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Shelby. Memorial expressions may be made to Pathways Hospice, 1171 East Main Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805.
To leave a message of sympathy for the Armstrong family, please visit www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019