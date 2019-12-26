Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Justin Allen Hill

Justin Allen Hill Obituary
Justin Allen Hill

Mansfield - Justin Allen Hill, 38, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 of a sudden cardiac arrest.

He was born February 20, 1981 in Mansfield to David Allen and Susan Marie (Kirsch) Hill. He was an industrial maintenance employee of CCI. Justin was a people person, who was friendly and outgoing and loved his family, friends, and animals. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents; one sibling, Natalia (Annette) of Greenville, SC; aunt, Cynthia (Bill) Mangum of Tucker, GA; uncle, Jeff (Jackie) Kirsch of Palm Springs, CA; cousin, Steve (Sheila) Hill of Chandler, AZ; girlfriend, Terri Stidam and her children, Michael and Kelcey (her children, Karter and Kaisen); and many friends.

Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents, David and Mary Kirsch and Carl and Lois (Hill) Myers.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Robert J. Kurtz officiating. Burial will be in Windsor Cemetery.

All of his CCI and AK friends and co-workers are encouraged to attend and to wear their work uniforms to his services.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
