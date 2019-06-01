|
Justine L. Caskey
Shelby - Justine L. Caskey, age 88, resident of Shelby, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Mansfield at the residence of her daughter, Brenda Roberts.
Born May 11, 1931 in New Washington to Roy and Marjorie (Nye) Schafstall she had been a resident of Shelby since the 1950's. A 1949 graduate of New Washington High School she had attended Bowling Green State University. She was formerly employed with the City of Shelby with the Light & Water office for many years. She had then been the deputy register for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Shelby for numerous years.
She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and where she had sang in the choir. Justine was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was an active member and held many positions with the Order of the Eastern Star for 55 years. She had a passion for singing and had been involved in many plays and musicals with the Blackfork Players.
Justine volunteered for many years as a poll worker with the Board of Elections and Shelby Helpline in various capacities.
Survivors include two sons Mark (Diane) Caskey of Palm City, FL and Michael (Laura) Caskey of Grove City, OH; two daughters, Brenda (Jerry) Roberts of Mansfield and Sharon (Michael) Crose of Crestline; grandchildren Russell (Jaclyn), Zachary, Rylan, Cayla, Alex, Ben, and Caroline Caskey, Seth and Cyndi Crose, and Max Roberts; Great-granddaughter Juniper Crose and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, V. Ralph Caskey in 1990; her daughter, Cynthia Caskey in 1966; son Matt Caskey in 2005; her sisters, Arlene Schafstall, Lorna Albright, Iola Kisinger, Anita Baker and Carol Pry; and sister-in-law Imogene Pettit.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A service by the Eastern Star will be performed prior to the calling hours at 4:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Pastor Garland Harvey, Jr. will officiate with interment held in Oakland Cemetery in Shelby.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church at 18 S Gamble St, Shelby, OH 44875 or the Ohio Health Hospice at 335 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903.
Published in the News Journal on June 1, 2019