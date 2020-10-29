1/1
Karen Altomonte
Karen Altomonte

Mansfield - She leaped and her wings revealed themselves. Karen Altomonte, age 78, passed away peacefully October 25, 2020. She was born November 13, 1941 in Crestline, OH to the late Joseph and Mary Reed Rachel and graduated from St. Peters High School in 1959.

Karen attended Diamond Hill Cathedral for many years. She had a strong love for God, family, and friends. She loved cooking, especially for family, and lunches and dinners for the Living Bible Museum Biblewalk, singing in the church choir, and helping with Shoebox for kids. She felt blessed to be able to go to Samaritan's Purse for shoeboxes in North Carolina.

Her passion for cooking is legendary, just like her cheesy potatoes, and she loved her cooking gadgets, hence the nickname Gadget. Karen always had a smile on her face and a song in her heart. She was the epitome of positivity and was kind to everyone she met. She had a beautiful soul.

Surviving Karen are her daughter, Vikki Altomonte, Mansfield, OH; brother, Richard "Rick" Rachel Mansfield, OH; grandson, Robert Altomonte, Bradenton, FL; niece Tiffany (Nik) Untch, North Canton, OH; former husband V. Robert "Bob" Altomonte, of Longboat Key, FL; cherished friends Shirley Flood Zimmerman, Renatha Gilmore; special cousins Millie Fullenlove, Norma Bosko and numerous more family and friends.

Waiting for her in God's heavenly kingdom, her son, Robert "Bobby" Altomonte; parents, Joseph and Mary Rachel; in-laws Frank and Rose Altomonte, and Wilma Altomonte.

The family will receive friends from 11:00am-1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Ave W, Mansfield, OH. A service will follow. Karen will be laid to rest at a later time in Mansfield Memorial Park next to her parents.

www.herlihy-chambers.com






Published in News Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
