1/1
Karen Crawford
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Crawford

Mansfield - Karen Elizabeth "Toote" CRAWFORD, 60, passed this life on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after a brief illness.

Mrs. Crawford was born on Saturday, December 19, 1959 in Mansfield. Karen grew up in Crestline graduating from Crestline High School in 1977. She was employed with Skyway East Restaurant where she was the first friendly face that you saw upon entering for more than 20 years. Karen always had a smile for anyone she met and she made sure her home reflected her friendliness with her joy of gardening the beauty of colorful flowers.

Karen is survived by her husband: Jesse; 2 stepchildren: Shanay (Dionte) Hughes, Mansfield, and

Antonio Crawford, Wooster; 2 grandchildren: Iyiana and Xavier Crawford, Mansfield; 5 siblings: Paula Davis, Georgia, Phyllis "Punkin" Perry-Cochran, Crestline, E. "Pat" Hightower, Cincinnati, Billy Bigger, Washington, and Bruce Johns, Georgia, and her long time friend: LaVita Crutchfield, Georgia; and extended family and friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Audrey James; sister, Edwina Horne, and a granddaughter: Jesselyn Crawford.

Funeral services will be held , Friday, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services by Pastor Rick Lewis. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.

C-19 protocol with facial coverings, social distancing, and open attendance limits will be observed.

Friends are invited to leave expressions at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved