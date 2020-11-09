Karen Crawford
Mansfield - Karen Elizabeth "Toote" CRAWFORD, 60, passed this life on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after a brief illness.
Mrs. Crawford was born on Saturday, December 19, 1959 in Mansfield. Karen grew up in Crestline graduating from Crestline High School in 1977. She was employed with Skyway East Restaurant where she was the first friendly face that you saw upon entering for more than 20 years. Karen always had a smile for anyone she met and she made sure her home reflected her friendliness with her joy of gardening the beauty of colorful flowers.
Karen is survived by her husband: Jesse; 2 stepchildren: Shanay (Dionte) Hughes, Mansfield, and
Antonio Crawford, Wooster; 2 grandchildren: Iyiana and Xavier Crawford, Mansfield; 5 siblings: Paula Davis, Georgia, Phyllis "Punkin" Perry-Cochran, Crestline, E. "Pat" Hightower, Cincinnati, Billy Bigger, Washington, and Bruce Johns, Georgia, and her long time friend: LaVita Crutchfield, Georgia; and extended family and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Audrey James; sister, Edwina Horne, and a granddaughter: Jesselyn Crawford.
Funeral services will be held , Friday, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services by Pastor Rick Lewis. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.
C-19 protocol with facial coverings, social distancing, and open attendance limits will be observed.
Friends are invited to leave expressions at www.williamsfuneralservices.com
.