Karen Harris
Mansfield - Karen Harris, age 68, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her home. She was born July 7, 1950, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Dale and Susan (McElvain) Eckert.
She was a loving, giving lady with a caretaker's heart. Never one to complain, Karen had the traditional values of honesty, integrity and hard work and she set a wonderful example for those around her. Karen taught English and science at Mansfield City Schools for 31 years, molding the minds and encouraging the curiosity of her many students over the years. She enjoyed raising her dogs with her husband and was most definitely the matriarch of her family.
Karen is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Lindy Harris; three sisters, Nancy Lobring, Sandie Wertz and Linda (Pete) Nikolaus; aunt, Dorothy Eckert; four stepchildren, Cathy (Tom) Schuester, Cheryl (Danny) Haffa, Laurie (Tim) Mahley and Rick Harris; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Dale "Bob" Eckert.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County.
Published in the News Journal on May 29, 2019