Karen M. Adams
Karen M. Adams

Crestline - Karen Marie Adams (Gwirtz) age 72, of Crestline, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her home.

Karen was born in Crestline on February 4, 1948 to the late Carl and Bernice (Smarto) Gwirtz. She married Jerry Adams on June 21, 2003; he survives in Crestline.

Karen was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Crestline. She worked many years doing what she loved, serving as a special education teacher for the Galion and Crestline School Districts. Karen was a member of the National Education Association. She enjoyed music, art, and going out to eat. An animal lover, Karen could never say no to a precious pup or kitten. In her earlier years, Karen enjoyed tending to her roses and hostas.

In addition to her husband, Karen is survived by her siblings; Frank (Carol) Gwirtz of Middlefield, Donna (Bill) Fisher of Bucyrus, and Robert Gwirtz of Crestline; Sister-in-law; Jenny (Charles) Leemaster; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at Schneider- Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00am with Fr. Jeff Smith, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

The family of Karen would like to extend a warm Thank You to Kevin, Barb, Celeste, Tara, Rick, Brenda, Shelly, Pam, Jody, Angie, and Staci of Avita Hospice for all their loving care. They would also like to extend a special Thank You to Alicia, Sam and our special cousins Phyllis and Delores, because without them, Karen would not have been able to stay home.

In accordance with the Governor's mandate, face masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Avita Hospice in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Karen or send condolences to the Adams family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Karen Marie Adams.




Published in News Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
419-683-2020
