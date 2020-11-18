1/1
Karen "Kp" Phelps-Trimmer
1955 - 2020
Karen "KP" Phelps-Trimmer

Shelby - Karen "KP" Phelps-Trimmer, age 65, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 16, 2020 at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield.

She was born May 2, 1955 to Warren J. Turner Sr. and Charlene (Apger) Turner in Elizabeth, Indiana. Karen was a 1973 graduate of Shelby High School and was a Shelby resident the majority of her life. She worked as a bartender at several local bars.

Karen loved to work on her crafts, which were many. She loved to read, dance and make people laugh by being silly. Karen was a member of several clubs in Shelby, including the Moose, Eagles, the American Legion, and the VFW. Above all, Karen loved her animals and family very much.

She is survived by her husband John Trimmer, whom she married on May 29, 2012; three children Samantha (Tony) Roub of Shelby, Axel (Heather) Wittig of Rockford, IL. and Amanda (Tyler) Trimmer of Shelby; her mother Charlene Fagan- Briggs of Shelby; one brother Warren (Becky) Turner of Shelby; six grandchildren Tony, Levi, Alex, Peyton, Kassie, and Tizzy; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her second husband Danny "Witter" Phelps, as well as her grandparents.

Friends may call the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.




Published in News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Barkdull Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
