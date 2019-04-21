Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
104 W. First St.
Mansfield, OH
Karen Rose (Crotty) Bloom Obituary
Karen Rose (Crotty) Bloom

Mansfield - Karen Bloom, 77, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was the daughter of Mary Louise (Walsh) and Thomas C. Crotty, born on October 4, 1941 in Mansfield, Ohio.

Karen graduated from St. Peter's Catholic High School in 1959, and was a life-long member of St. Peter's Parish. She was a talented portrait and caricature artist, whose skill was indeed a Gift from God, as she never benefited from any formal art education. She was a passionate lover of words and a ranking member of the grammar police. She loved to cook, play golf, and was known for her epic storytelling. Karen was "Irish" to her core and very proud of her Irish roots, possessing dual citizenships of the Republic of Ireland and the U.S.A.

Karen is survived by her children, Michael (Susan) Barrett, Beth Barrett, Shawn Byrne (Dr. James Felton, fiancée), Sallie (Bloom) Neal (Chris Brunk, fiancée), and Mark Bloom; grandchildren, Brittany Noone, Caitlin, Patrick and Bridget Byrne, Brendan, Bryan and Meagan Barrett, Clay (Ericka) Neal, Austin (Gretchen) Neal, Shelby (Nathanael) Lydy, Hannah (Evan) Long, Mitchell Bloom and Hope Schaible; great-grandchildren, Barrett Rose Ward and Liam Neal; sister, Molly (James) Willeke; and brother, Dennis Crotty.

She was preceded by her spouse, Thomas Bloom; her son, Patrick Barrett; brother, Thomas Crotty, Jr.; and parents, Thomas and Mary Crotty.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First Street, Mansfield, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Father Frank Murd will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Msgr. Edward C. Dunn Foundation of Education, or the Humane Society of Richland County. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.

www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
