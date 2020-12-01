Karen (Huston) Russell Mott
Huron - Karen (Huston) Russell Mott, age 75, of Huron, Ohio, passed away with family by her side on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 after fighting a second round of breast cancer for over a year.
Karen was born on December 28, 1944, in Barnesville, Ohio, to the late Earl and Edith (West) Huston. Growing up in Shiloh, "Red" graduated from Plymouth High School in 1962 and then Taylor University in 1966 where she earned a bachelor's degree in Education. She taught 1 year in Hobart, Indiana, before coming to Shelby City Schools where she spent more than 30 dedicated years teaching Shelby students before retiring in 2001. She married Terry L. Russell in 1969 and together they had two daughters: Laura Reinbolt of Huron and Megan (David) Shook of Mansfield both whom survive, along with a grandson, Blake Terry Reinbolt, and great-granddaughter, Ava Jean Reinbolt. Terry preceded Karen in death in 1989. In 1994 Karen married Richard A. "Dick" Mott, gaining 3 additional children and their families: John Mott (Nathan, Logan, Alison, Jackson) of Mansfield, Michelle (Riley) Post (Elizabeth, Saedi, Isaac, Solomon, Josiah, Gideon, Gabriel) of West Point, NY, and Steve (Jenny) Mott (Hailey, Kaitlyn, Anna) of Grayson, GA. Dick preceded Karen in death in 2015. Karen is also survived by her brother, Roderick (Vickie) Huston of Florida and a daughter-in-law, Theresa Milliron.
Karen was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Shelby, and then Shelby Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. She served as an adult Sunday School teacher, a home Bible study facilitator, a chairman of Christian Business and Professional Women's Counsel of Mansfield, a founder and chairman of Shelby After Five Club, a Shelby Family YMCA board member, and a Campus Life/Youth for Christ facilitator for 23 years. After retiring to Huron, she was active at the Chapel and several Bible studies. "Gorgeous" loved God's Word, time with her family and friends, laughing, singing, reading, traveling, chocolate, watching and enthusiastically yelling for her sports teams, and living near Lake Erie. She was blessed with a large family and many close high school, college, Shelby, and Huron friends. The family would like to thank Patti Norcutt for all of her help and support.
Family and friends are welcome on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875. Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:30 am at Shelby Alliance Church, 105 East Smiley Avenue, Shelby, Ohio 44875. Karen's funeral will be live streamed to the Shelby Alliance Church Facebook page for those wishing to connect virtually. Pastor Tim Young will officiate the services with burial following in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby Campus Life Chapter.
