1/1
Karen S. Stiteler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen S. Stiteler

Lexington - Karen S. Stiteler, 76, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her home with her daughter by her side.

Karen was a retired school bus driver for Lexington Local Schools. Karen was an animal lover and she loved to watch golf and baseball on TV. She also loved to quilt and was well known at the local fairs for her counted cross-stitch pictures. She was very proud of her numerous ribbons that she had won over the years. We can't forget her famous Buttermilk Cookies and Peppered Pretzels that everyone would ask her to make.

She is survived by her children, Roxanne (Cliff) Phillips of Mansfield, Scott Lomax and Wink Hicks both of Columbus and Mike Lomax of Millersburg; brother-in-law, Daniel "Butch" (Shirley) Stiteler of Mansfield; stepsons, Bruce Stiteler of St. Louis, IL and Mark Stiteler of Mansfield.

Karen is preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Abe" Stiteler; brother, Dick Enoch; and sister, Linda Crowl.

At the request of Karen, there will be no funeral services. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Avita Hospice who took wonderful care of Karen. Memorial contributions in memory of Karen may be made to the Richland County Humane Society or to the Cat House Sanctuary of Ashland; as in the words of Dick Goddard, "helping the four foots". The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved