Lexington - Karen S. Stiteler, 76, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her home with her daughter by her side.
Karen was a retired school bus driver for Lexington Local Schools. Karen was an animal lover and she loved to watch golf and baseball on TV. She also loved to quilt and was well known at the local fairs for her counted cross-stitch pictures. She was very proud of her numerous ribbons that she had won over the years. We can't forget her famous Buttermilk Cookies and Peppered Pretzels that everyone would ask her to make.
She is survived by her children, Roxanne (Cliff) Phillips of Mansfield, Scott Lomax and Wink Hicks both of Columbus and Mike Lomax of Millersburg; brother-in-law, Daniel "Butch" (Shirley) Stiteler of Mansfield; stepsons, Bruce Stiteler of St. Louis, IL and Mark Stiteler of Mansfield.
Karen is preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Abe" Stiteler; brother, Dick Enoch; and sister, Linda Crowl.
At the request of Karen, there will be no funeral services. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Avita Hospice who took wonderful care of Karen. Memorial contributions in memory of Karen may be made to the Richland County Humane Society or to the Cat House Sanctuary of Ashland; as in the words of Dick Goddard, "helping the four foots". The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
