Karl "Booger" Burris



Port Clinton - A Celebration of Life service for Karl "Booger" Burris will be 2:00 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Moffet's Pond, 812 Co. Rd. 2404 Loudonville, OH 44842, look for the Big Tent. Come join us for a hog roast and the sharing of many stories and fond memories of Booger.









