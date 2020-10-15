Karol J. Ally
Bellville - Karol J. Ally, 81, of Bellville passed away at home Wednesday, October 14, 2020, following a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of John and Evelyn (Shrader) Kochheiser, Karol was born July 27, 1939 in Mansfield. As a teenager she first met Lester Ally. The two were married in 1956.
A devoted wife and mother, Karol's attention and focus was on raising her children.
Healthy, vibrant and a little sassy, Karol had a great sense of humor. She rarely missed bingo night and just a few years ago enjoyed a trip to Las Vegas. She loved playing the penny slots.
A country music fan, she enjoyed listening to classic country artists and Chris Stapleton as well. She also liked listening to Elvis Presley.
Hard working and very active, Karol was always outside tending to her flower beds, watching her hummingbirds or playing with great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Tam Ally of Mansfield, Tim Ally, Todd Ally, Tom Ally, and Tonya (Chet) Walker all of Bellville; grandchildren Kayla (Luke) Goodman, Kimberly Kindt, Terra (Jerry) Pohanka, Serra (Robbie) VanZandt, Christopher Kindt (Haley Wiley), Tia Ally, and Seirra Wilson; 12 great grandchildren; brothers Richard (Marilyn) Kochheiser of Bellville and Gary (Nancy) Kochheiser of Newark; niece, best friend and gambling buddy Karen (Leroy) Fry; long time family friend Ray Brown.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Lester Ally and best friend Nancy Arnold.
A memorial gathering celebrating Karol's Life will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home, 81 Mill Road, Bellville.
Contributions in her memory to Dayspring Assisted Living, may be made at the funeral home.
