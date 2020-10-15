1/1
Karol J. Ally
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karol J. Ally

Bellville - Karol J. Ally, 81, of Bellville passed away at home Wednesday, October 14, 2020, following a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.

The daughter of John and Evelyn (Shrader) Kochheiser, Karol was born July 27, 1939 in Mansfield. As a teenager she first met Lester Ally. The two were married in 1956.

A devoted wife and mother, Karol's attention and focus was on raising her children.

Healthy, vibrant and a little sassy, Karol had a great sense of humor. She rarely missed bingo night and just a few years ago enjoyed a trip to Las Vegas. She loved playing the penny slots.

A country music fan, she enjoyed listening to classic country artists and Chris Stapleton as well. She also liked listening to Elvis Presley.

Hard working and very active, Karol was always outside tending to her flower beds, watching her hummingbirds or playing with great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Tam Ally of Mansfield, Tim Ally, Todd Ally, Tom Ally, and Tonya (Chet) Walker all of Bellville; grandchildren Kayla (Luke) Goodman, Kimberly Kindt, Terra (Jerry) Pohanka, Serra (Robbie) VanZandt, Christopher Kindt (Haley Wiley), Tia Ally, and Seirra Wilson; 12 great grandchildren; brothers Richard (Marilyn) Kochheiser of Bellville and Gary (Nancy) Kochheiser of Newark; niece, best friend and gambling buddy Karen (Leroy) Fry; long time family friend Ray Brown.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Lester Ally and best friend Nancy Arnold.

A memorial gathering celebrating Karol's Life will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home, 81 Mill Road, Bellville.

Contributions in her memory to Dayspring Assisted Living, may be made at the funeral home.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Karol's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved