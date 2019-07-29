|
|
Katharina Wagenhals Schuster
Mansfield - Katharina Wagenhals Schuster, Katie, Oma, of Mansfield, born June 24, 1924 in Franzfeld, Yugoslavia, passed away early on July 25th, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Franz Albert Schuster; parents, Johann and Katharina Wagenhals of Yugoslavia; and siblings, Johann, Fritz, and Karl Wagenhals of Germany and Jakob Wagenhals of Yugoslavia. She is survived by one brother, Adam (Maria) Wagenhals of Germany; her children, Mathilde (Erwin) Merkli, Johann Schuster, Albert (Kelly) Schuster, and Annette (Ray) Merle, along with her grandchildren, Christine Merkli, Kelly (Jay) Hriesik, Molly, Michael, and Becca Schuster, and Erik, Megan, Cameron, and Benjamin Merle; great-grandchildren, Jason and Katherine Garlock and Jakob, Kendall, and Klaudia Hriesik. She also leaves behind her dearest neighbors, Bev and Becky.
After World War II, she moved with her husband and two eldest children to America where she worked for many years as a steamer at the North American Knitting Company in Mansfield near her home before retiring to live a quiet life reminiscing on many lifetimes' worth of memories. During her last year she lived at The Inn at Apple Ridge making many new friends sharing her countless life stories. She was a member of the Mansfield Liederkranz, an avid baker, an amazing cook and a gardener with beautiful flowers and roses. She will be missed dearly by all who ever met her.
The family wishes to thank The Inn at Apple Ridge and Crossroads Hospice for the kindness they all showed us and Katie.
A Graveside funeral service is being planned at the Mansfield Cemetery in Mansfield. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 330-867-4141)
Published in the News Journal on July 29, 2019