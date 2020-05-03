Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Wadsworth - Kathe Lamnek passed away at Liberty Residence II in Wadsworth on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 99. She was born in Tschervenka, Serbia, to the late Ludwig and Christine (Plees) Lamnek.

She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and the Liederkranz, as well as GBU. Kathe retired as a clothing inspector from the North American Knitting Mill. Although she had no children of her own, Kathe was especially close to her nieces and nephews.

Kathe is survived by three nephews, Erwin (Sally) Diener of Wadsworth, Harold (Kym) Diener of Lewis Center and Richard (Adele) Diener of Ellicott City, MD; two nieces, Marlene Jäger and Christine Laufer, both of Germany; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Diener; and brother, Ludwig Lamnek.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be observed by the family. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020
