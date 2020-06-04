Katherine B. Ackerman
Katherine B. Ackerman

Mansfield - Katherine B. Ackerman died on June 3, 2020 in Mansfield, Ohio.

As Kathy herself put it, "I was here; now I am gone." She is barely survived by Margery Schuster only because the one heart they shared in their two bodies in life united into one heart in Marjie's body. Also she has left behind her beloved sisters, Kay Ackerman-Martin and Nan Todd; her nieces, Tonia Wright and Lora Dungo; her nephew, Eric Todd; and extraordinary friends, Diana Woodrow, June Thorne, Carole Pore, Katy Hittinger, Brenda Maglott, Camille Dillon, and Nyan Win as well as a ginormous number of other friends and acquaintances.

The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
